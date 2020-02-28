Big Time Basketball: Teams battle for position in the Big Ten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – The madness of March is now just days away.

The college basketball season has entered the final stretch of the regular season before conference tournaments begin in two weeks.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan will take fans on a tour of the Big Ten in this week’s edition of “Big Time Basketball”.

He’ll start with one of the conference’s fiercest rivalries as Indiana tries to snap a six-game losing skid against in-state nemesis Purdue.

He’ll wrap-up with a preview of one of this weekend’s best games, a top 25 showdown between Michigan State and Maryland.

Plus, Hawkeye Headquarters’ Adam Rossow stops by the studio to talk about Iowa and WTTV’s JoJo Gentry profiles Culver Academies guard Trey Galloway, who will play at Indiana next season.