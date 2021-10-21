Big tests on tap for No. 25 Purdue, Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – It was three years ago this week that Purdue knocked off No. 2 Ohio State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The week after that mammoth win though, the Boilers came back down to earth in a disappointing loss at Michigan State.

Jump to this week, as the Gold and Black are coming off another win over the No. 2 team in the country in Iowa, head coach Jeff Brohm is hoping lessons learned in the past can help his team in the present.

“You’ve got to continue to grind and wipe that feeling away after 24 hours and get back to work,” Brohm says. “A lot of factors factor into it. It comes down to preparation, execution, coaching, and guys that are willing to pay the price.”

This Saturday, the Boilermakers host Wisconsin, hoping to take down the Badgers for the first time in 18 years. Purdue did snap one streak this week already, as they’re back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 14 years.

“It’s great for our program and great for our fans,” continues Brohm. “When it comes to us coaches and players, we have to understand that… while last week’s win was a big win, it counts as just one, and we’ve got to move on.”

As for Indiana, the Hoosiers host No. 5 Ohio State Saturday night. Roughly half of the Buckeyes’ starters are freshman and sophomores.

“There’s no question they have some youth, some very talented youth mind you,” points out IU head coach Tom Allen. “The intensity and energy like we had this past Saturday and we’ve had at all our home games plays into that. That’s part of it. We’ve gotta be able to, in that moment, play our best football.”

Peak performance has eluded the Hoosiers this season so far. They’ll need to find it under the lights at Memorial Stadium to have a chance against Ohio State.