WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue basketball team was back on the practice floor on Wednesday night ahead of the team’s trip to Europe in August.

National Player of the Year Zach Edey was part of the workout two weeks after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft to return to the Boilermakers for his senior season.

“Both options were great,” Edey said after practice. “There was no way I could really screw it up. I took a step back and I looked at it, I want to do what makes me happy. It ended up being kind of like the money was going to be pretty similar, so it really was just what I wanted to do.”

“He probably was the most improved player in the country, so why leave the environment you’ve made that kind of improvement if you want to have that long career,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game last season on his way to winning all six major national player of the year awards and becoming an All-American.