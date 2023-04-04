BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University men’s basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis declared for the NBA Draft Tuesday after four stellar seasons with the Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis posted a statement on Twitter that reads in part:

“All my life it has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. With that being said, I will forego my extra year of eligibility and go all in for the 2023 NBA Draft while continuing my representation with Excel Sports Management.”

The forward heads to the professional ranks coming off a consensus first-team All-American senior year in which he averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebound, 4 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis finishes his collegiate career as IU’s third all-time leading scorer with 2,258 points, behind only Calbert Cheaney (2,613) and Steve Alford (2,438).

This marks the second Hoosier to declare for the NBA Draft in last five days. Last week, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino announced his plans to go pro after one season at IU.