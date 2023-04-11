WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue men’s basketball landed their first transfer portal addition of the offseason on Saturday. Southern Illinois guard Lance Jones announced on social media he has committed to Boilermakers on Saturday.

In four seasons with the Saluskis, Jones averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting over 41 percent from the floor. This past season, Jones averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on an SIU team that finished 23-10.

Jones has also earned all-Missouri Valley Conference honors the last two seasons. He joins the Boilermakers with one year of college eligibility remaining.