As the Big Ten prepares to tip off its conference tournament, the league announced its postseason honors, with Purdue’s Zach Edey being named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Edey was unanimously selected for First Team All-Big Ten and made the All-Defensive Team.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis made First Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Team, while Jalen Hood-Schifino got the nod as Freshman of the Year and made the All-Freshman Team. Hood-Schifino also made Third Team All-Big Ten.

Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were honorable mentions for the All-Big Ten Team, while Smith made the All-Freshman squad.

The Big Ten named Northwestern’s Chris Collins as Coach of the Year, while Northwestern assistant Chris Lowery earned the inaugural Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

The Associated Press also released its Big Ten postseason awards, which had some differences from the conference’s own honors. While Edey was Player of the Year, Collins and Purdue’s Matt Painter split the Coach of the Year Award. In addition, Maryland’s Jahmir Young was the Newcomer of the Year instead of IU’s Hood-Schifino.

As in the conference awards, Edey and Jackson-Davis were unanimous selections for First Team All-Big Ten.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten awards, as selected by Big Ten coaches:

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue

BIG TEN CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

BIG TEN FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

BIG TEN SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Collins, Northwestern

HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Chris Lowery, Northwestern

BIG TEN FIRST TEAM

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana*

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Zach Edey, Purdue*

*denotes unanimous selection

BIG TEN SECOND TEAM**

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Derrick Walker, Nebraska

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Boo Buie, Northwestern

**includes additional honorees due to ties

BIG TEN THIRD TEAM

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION

Connor McCaffery, Iowa

Tony Perkins, Iowa

Filip Rebraca, Iowa

Julian Reese, Maryland

Hakim Hart, Maryland

Donta Scott, Maryland

Joey Hauser, Michigan State

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Zed Key, Ohio State

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Justice Sueing, Ohio State

Andrew Funk, Penn State

Seth Lundy, Penn State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Cam Spencer, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

BIG TEN ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jett Howard, Michigan

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Braden Smith, Purdue

Connor Essegian, Wisconsin

BIG TEN ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Zach Edey, Purdue

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

And here’s the AP awards:

AP FIRST TEAM

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Trayce Jackson-Davis*

Kris Murray, Iowa

Zach Edey, Purdue*

*denotes unanimous selection

AP SECOND TEAM

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Terrence Shannon, Illinois

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

AP COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Painter, Purdue

Chris Collins, Northwestern

AP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue

AP NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jahmir Young, Maryland

The Big Ten Men’s Conference Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday night in Chicago with a pair of games. The first matchup features Ohio State (13 seed) against Wisconsin (12 seed). Minnesota (14 seed) and Nebraska (11 seed) play in the second game.