As the Big Ten prepares to tip off its conference tournament, the league announced its postseason honors, with Purdue’s Zach Edey being named Big Ten Player of the Year.
Edey was unanimously selected for First Team All-Big Ten and made the All-Defensive Team.
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis made First Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Team, while Jalen Hood-Schifino got the nod as Freshman of the Year and made the All-Freshman Team. Hood-Schifino also made Third Team All-Big Ten.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were honorable mentions for the All-Big Ten Team, while Smith made the All-Freshman squad.
The Big Ten named Northwestern’s Chris Collins as Coach of the Year, while Northwestern assistant Chris Lowery earned the inaugural Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
The Associated Press also released its Big Ten postseason awards, which had some differences from the conference’s own honors. While Edey was Player of the Year, Collins and Purdue’s Matt Painter split the Coach of the Year Award. In addition, Maryland’s Jahmir Young was the Newcomer of the Year instead of IU’s Hood-Schifino.
As in the conference awards, Edey and Jackson-Davis were unanimous selections for First Team All-Big Ten.
Here’s a look at the Big Ten awards, as selected by Big Ten coaches:
BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Zach Edey, Purdue
BIG TEN CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
- Chase Audige, Northwestern
- Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
BIG TEN FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
BIG TEN SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa
BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
- Chris Collins, Northwestern
HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Chris Lowery, Northwestern
BIG TEN FIRST TEAM
- Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana*
- Kris Murray, Iowa
- Jalen Pickett, Penn State
- Zach Edey, Purdue*
*denotes unanimous selection
BIG TEN SECOND TEAM**
- Jahmir Young, Maryland
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Tyson Walker, Michigan State
- Derrick Walker, Nebraska
- Chase Audige, Northwestern
- Boo Buie, Northwestern
**includes additional honorees due to ties
BIG TEN THIRD TEAM
- Matthew Mayer, Illinois
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
- Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
- Jett Howard, Michigan
- Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION
- Connor McCaffery, Iowa
- Tony Perkins, Iowa
- Filip Rebraca, Iowa
- Julian Reese, Maryland
- Hakim Hart, Maryland
- Donta Scott, Maryland
- Joey Hauser, Michigan State
- A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
- Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
- Zed Key, Ohio State
- Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
- Justice Sueing, Ohio State
- Andrew Funk, Penn State
- Seth Lundy, Penn State
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
- Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
- Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers
- Cam Spencer, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
BIG TEN ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
- Jett Howard, Michigan
- Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- Connor Essegian, Wisconsin
BIG TEN ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Chase Audige, Northwestern
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
- Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
And here’s the AP awards:
AP FIRST TEAM
- Boo Buie, Northwestern
- Jalen Pickett, Penn State
- Trayce Jackson-Davis*
- Kris Murray, Iowa
- Zach Edey, Purdue*
*denotes unanimous selection
AP SECOND TEAM
- Jahmir Young, Maryland
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
- Terrence Shannon, Illinois
- Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
AP COACH OF THE YEAR
- Matt Painter, Purdue
- Chris Collins, Northwestern
AP PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Zach Edey, Purdue
AP NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
- Jahmir Young, Maryland
The Big Ten Men’s Conference Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday night in Chicago with a pair of games. The first matchup features Ohio State (13 seed) against Wisconsin (12 seed). Minnesota (14 seed) and Nebraska (11 seed) play in the second game.