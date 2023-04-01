INDIANAPOLIS – Longtime Purdue men’s head basketball coach Gene Keady has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023 on Saturday morning in Houston as part of the NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend.

Keady spent 25 seasons in West Lafayette winning 512 games to become the program’s all-time winningest coach. He had 14 20-win seasons, including six with 25 or more victories.

He led the Boilermakers to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances with two trips to the Elite Eight in 1994 and 2000.

Purdue won six Big Ten championships under Keady’s leadership, including three straight outright from 1994-1996. He won conference coach of the year a record seven times and national coach of the year six times.

Keady started his coaching career at Beloit High School in Kansas in 1958. He moved on to Hutchinson Junior College, then served as an assistant at Arkansas. He was head coach at Western Kentucky for two seasons, before Purdue hired him in 1980.

Several successful Division I head coaches worked as an assistant for Keady, including the Boilermakers’ current head coach Matt Painter, who also played for him from 1989-93.

He retired from Purdue after the 2005 season, handing over the program to Painter. He finished his coaching career with stints as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors and St. John’s.

Joining Keady in the class of 2023 are Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Jim Valvano, Gary Blair, Division III coach David Hixon, junior college coach Gene Bess and the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s team.

Enshrinement weekend will be in Springfield, Mass. on August 11-12.