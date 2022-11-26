INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue beat Indiana 30-16 in the 97th Old Oaken Bucket Game in Bloomington to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference title game against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Hoosiers led 7-3 at halftime, but the Boilermakers took control of the game in the third quarter. Aidan O’Connell connected with Payne Durham for a 15-yard touchdown to put Purdue ahead, then Devin Mockobee ran for a 27-yard score to make it 17-7.

Indiana cut it to 17-10 on a Charles Campbell 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Boilers answered right back with an O’Connell to Charlie Jones 60-yard touchdown.

The Boilermakers sealed the game with an interception return for touchdown by Cory Trice.

Hoosiers’ quarterback Dexter Williams II was carted off the field after a non-contact injury to his right leg late in the first quarter. He was taken to Bloomington Hospital for further evaluation.

Purdue finishes the regular season 8-4 and will play in its first Big Ten Championship since the title game’s creation in 2011, while Indiana finishes the year 4-8.

The Boilers take the Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight year and fourth time in the last five years.

Michigan won the Big Ten East title with a 45-23 win in Columbus earlier in the day. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 8:00 p.m.