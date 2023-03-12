INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue is the number one seed in the East Region and will take on the winner of the Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson First Four game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio on Friday.

The Boilermakers bolstered their resume with a 67-65 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday. The tournament title is their first since 2009.

The number one seed is the fourth in program history and first since 1996. The Boilers are looking to make their first Final Four since 1980.