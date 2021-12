STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 5, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Boilermakers will face Tennessee in the Music City Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is going bowling, as the Boilermakers are returning to Nashville and the Music City Bowl in Nissan Stadium on December 30.

The 8-4 Boilermakers are going bowling for the first time in three seasons and will face 7-5 Tennessee.

Purdue’s last bowl game was the 2018 Music City Bowl, where they lost to Auburn 63-14.

Head coach Jeff Brohm is 1-1 in bowl games with Purdue.

The game is Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 3 p.m and will be shown on ESPN.