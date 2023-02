WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue’s new head coach Ryan Walters thinks he has what it takes to keep the Boilermaker football program on track.

The 36-year-old sat down with Chris Widlic at the Boilers’ Mollenkopf Athletic Facility where he described his vision for Purdue football, his take on NIL, its effect on recruiting, and where his love of the game originated.

Walters will make his debut on Purdue’s sideline when the Boilermakers host Fresno State on September 2nd.