INDIANAPOLIS – Less than a year after upsetting top-ranked Purdue, Northwestern did it again.

The Wildcats beat the No. 1 Boilermakers 92-88 in overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday night in both schools’ Big Ten opener.

Boo Buie scored at team-high 31 points with nine assists, while Ty Berry added 21 and Ryan Langborg contributed 20. Laffayette Jeff’s Brooks Barnhizer had eight points and five rebounds.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 35 points and 14 rebounds. The reigning national player of the year forced overtime with a lay-up with 0.6 seconds left in regulation.

Berry put Northwestern up 85-84 with a pair of free throws before Buie hit a jumper to stretch the lead to three. Edey cut it to 87-86 with 30 seconds to play, but the Wildcats made enough free throws to secure the win.

The Boilermakers came into the first conference game of the season 7-0, including three wins in the Maui Invitational over teams ranked in the top 11.

Northwestern beat Purdue 64-58 behind 26 points from Buie on Feb. 12 for the program’s first ever win over a No. 1 team.

The Boilermakers play Iowa on Monday in their first Big Ten game of the season at Mackey Arena.