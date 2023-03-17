INDIANAPOLIS – No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament East Region in Columbus, Ohio.
The Boilermakers become the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 after Virginia fell to UMBC in 2018.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
Posted:
Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS – No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament East Region in Columbus, Ohio.
The Boilermakers become the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 after Virginia fell to UMBC in 2018.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>