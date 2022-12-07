BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trey Galloway scored a career-high 20 points and Tamar Bates had 19 as No. 14 Indiana routed Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Galloway, a junior guard making just his second start, hit four 3s. Bates, a reserve sophomore guard, hit a career-high five 3-pointers.

Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) finished 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, while Nebraska made just 6 of 23. It’s the fourth time in 10 games a Cornhuskers opponent has had 10 3-pointers.

Miller Kopp had 13 points and All-American center Trayce Jackson-Daivs added 12 as Indiana rebounded from its first loss of the season, 63-48 at Rutgers on Sunday. Indiana coach Mike Woodson had questioned his team’s toughness after they lost the Big Ten opener.

The Hoosiers led by as much as 22 in the second half in cruising to a seventh consecutive win in the series. The Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1) trailed by 13 at halftime and were never closer than a seven-point deficit after the break.

Jackson-Davis threw down an alley-oop dunk for a quick 10-2 lead and later fed Bates for a 3-pointer to make it 20-5. Nebraska was forced to call another timeout when Bates converted inside off a Jackson-Davis pass for a 28-13 edge. The Hoosiers were comfortably ahead 39-26 at halftime.

Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher led the Cornhuskers with 22 points.

NOTICEABLY ABSENT

The Cornhuskers were often out of sync offensively without senior point guard and second-leading scorer Sam Griesel, who was a late scratch due to illness. The Hoosiers didn’t have freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (sore back) for a second consecutive game. The seven-game starter is Indiana’s fourth-leading scorer.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: After three consecutive road wins against ranked foes dating back to last year, the Cornhuskers never overcame a lousy start. Just like coach Fred Hoiberg in his playing days, the Huskers have grit. They just didn’t shoot well enough.

Indiana: A bounce-back win after an ugly conference-opening road loss was imperative. The Hoosiers played with purpose from the outset and never trailed.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts No. 4 Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana: Versus No. 10 Arizona on Saturday night in Las Vegas.