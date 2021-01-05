Jackson-Davis puts up 22, rallies Indiana past Maryland 63-55

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) steals the basketball from Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis took over the game midway through the second half, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds, leading Indiana to a 63-55 win over Maryland.

Aaron Wiggins scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland.

Maryland led 27-21 at the half and a Wiggins 3-pointer less than five minutes into the second half had the Terps up 10. The last lead for Maryland was 43-42.

Jerome Hunter hit a 3 to put the Hoosiers up for good at 10:04 and then Jackson-Davis had a steal and breakaway dunk, starting a string where he scored 12 straight Indiana points for a 57-47 lead with less than two minutes to go.