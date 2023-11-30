BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has hired James Madison’s Curt Cignetti to be the Hoosiers’ new head football coach.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the move with FOX59/CBS4’s Chris Widlic confirming the news.

“I am excited to lead this program forward and change the culture, mindset, and expectation level of Hoosier football,” Cignetti said in a school release. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Scott Dolson and President Pam Whitten and I look forward to working with both in building something special at IU. Both share my vision and belief that big things are ahead for the IU program.”

“We had a very talented and deep pool of candidates and Curt stood out thanks to an incredible track record of success over more than four decades in college football,” said Dolson. “As a head coach he’s succeeded everywhere he’s been, and as an assistant he has been a part of championship cultures while working alongside some of the game’s best coaches.”

Cignetti led James Madison for the last five seasons, helping transition the program from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The Dukes went 52-9 under him, going 11-1 this season, finishing first in the Sun Belt and earning a bowl bid.

The Dukes were not eligible to play in a bowl game this year due to the move from FCS to FBS, but because there are not enough bowl-eligible schools they will go bowling for the first time in program history.

As a result of Cignetti’s successes at James Madison, the coach was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

In his first season at JMU, the Dukes won 14 games in a row and made the FCS national championship game, while leading the country in total defense and finishing third in scoring offense. JMU made the national semifinals in his second and third seasons.

The IU hire coached at Elon University for two seasons, compiling a 14-9 record and earning two FCS Playoffs berths, and at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) for six years, going 53-17.

Cignetti has extensive experience as an assistant coach at the collegiate level, including a stop as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007-1010 for Nick Saban’s first staff at Alabama. He also was a recruiting coordinator at North Carolina State for seven years while he was a quarterbacks and tight ends coach for the Wolfpack.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh after playing quarterback at West Virginia. He then made stops at Davidson, Rice and Temple before returning to Pitt.

His father, Frank, is enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame after playing at IUP and coaching at West Virginia and IUP. Saban was a part of his Mountaineers’ staff as defensive backs coach.

Cignetti will replace Tom Allen, who was fired after six seasons on Sunday.