INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana and Kentucky fans have been asking for it and now the two schools will finally give their rabid fanbases what they want after a 14-year absence.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats will rekindle one of the great rivalries in college basketball when they revive their annual grudge match with a four-game series beginning in 2025.

Both schools will play two home games with one of Indiana’s to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis in 2026.

“This is a great day for our program and our fans,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said in a school release. “Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again.”

“This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball and we’re happy to bring it back,” said Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari. “Mike and I have been friends for years and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man.”

The first game in December 2025 will be the first regular season game between the two schools since the Hoosiers upset the No. 1 Wildcats on Christian Watford’s buzzer-beater in 2011.

The teams have met twice in the NCAA Tournament since with Kentucky beating Indiana in the Sweet 16 that same season on their way to the national championship and then the Hoosiers topping the Wildcats in a second round game in 2016 in Des Moines.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25.

IU/UK Series Schedule

December 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena

December 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium

December 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena

December 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall