WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Boilermakers will open their 20-game Big Ten slate with a Dec. 1 matchup at Northwestern and a home game against Iowa on Dec. 4.
The Big Ten released the schedule for the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season. The defending regular-season and conference tournament champions finished 29-6 last year and are expected to be among the top-ranked teams in the polls to start the season.
The Boilermakers will play seven teams twice during the conference slate: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Single-game conference opponents include Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State (all at home), as well as Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State (all away games).
While dates are set, tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.
Purdue will play Arkansas (Oct. 28) and Grace (Nov. 1) in a pair of exhibition games.
They’ll open the regular season at home against Samford, kicking off a string of seven straight nonconference games. The stretch will include three games in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii.
The Big Ten season opens on the road against Northwestern on Dec. 1. Purdue will then host Iowa on Dec. 4 before taking a four-game break from conference play. Matchups against Alabama (Dec. 9 in Toronto) and Arizona (Dec. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse) highlight the nonconference stretch.
The Big Ten schedule resumes on Jan. 2 as the Boilers travel to Maryland for their sole matchup against the Terps. The conference slate concludes at home against Wisconsin on March 10.
The Big Ten Conference Tournament is set for March 13 through March 17. It’ll be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time.
Exhibition Games
- Oct. 28 (Saturday) – at Arkansas (United Way Charity Game) – 4 p.m. – TBD
- Nov. 1 (Wednesday) – Grace – TBD – TBD
Regular Season: Nonconference
- Nov. 6 (Monday) – Samford – TBD – TBD
- Nov. 10 (Friday) – Morehead State – TBD – TBD
- Nov. 13 (Monday) – Xavier (Gavitt Games) – TBD – TBD
- Nov. 20 (Monday) – Gonzaga (Hawaii; Maui Jim Maui Invitational) – 5 p.m.– ESPN2
- Nov. 21 (Tuesday) – Tennessee or Syracuse (Hawaii; Maui Jim Maui Invitational) – 2:30 or 8 p.m. – TBD
- Nov. 22 (Wednesday) – TBD (Hawaii; Maui Jim Maui Invitational) – TBD – TBD
- Nov. 28 (Tuesday) – Texas Southern – TBD – TBD
Big Ten Schedule Opens
- Dec. 1 (Friday) – at Northwestern* – TBD – TBD
- Dec. 4 (Monday) – Iowa* – TBD – TBD
Nonconference
- Dec. 9 (Saturday) – Alabama (Toronto, Hall of Fame Toronto Series) – TBD – TBD
- Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Arizona (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indy Classic) – TBD – TBD
- Dec. 21 (Thursday) – Jacksonville – TBD – TBD
- Dec. 29 (Friday) – Western Kentucky – TBD – TBD
Big Ten Schedule Resumes
- Jan. 2 (Tuesday) – at Maryland* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 5 (Friday) – Illinois* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Nebraska* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 13 (Saturday) – Penn State* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – at Indiana* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 20 (Saturday) – at Iowa* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 23 (Tuesday) – Michigan* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 28 (Sunday) – at Rutgers* – TBD – TBD
- Jan. 31 (Wednesday) – Northwestern* – TBD – TBD
- Feb. 4 (Sunday) – at Wisconsin* – TBD – TBD
- Feb. 10 (Saturday) – Indiana* – TBD – TBD
- Feb. 15 (Thursday) – Minnesota* – TBD – TBD
- Feb. 18 (Sunday) at Ohio State* – TBD – TBD
- Feb. 22 (Thursday) – Rutgers* – TBD – TBD
- Feb. 25 (Sunday) at Michigan* – TBD – TBD
- March 2 (Saturday) – Michigan State* – TBD – TBD
- March 5 (Tuesday) – at Illinois* – TBD – TBD
- March 10 (Sunday) Wisconsin* – TBD – TBD
Conference Tournament
- March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis
*denotes Big Ten game