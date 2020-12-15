Citing COVID-19 concerns, IU and Purdue call off Old Oaken Bucket Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – NOVEMBER 25: Purdue Boilermakers fans reach out to touch the Old Oaken Bucket following a 31-24 win against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 25, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Old Oaken Bucket Game won’t happen this year.

Indiana and Purdue jointly announced the decision to cancel the game due to COVID-19 testing results at both schools.

The game’s original date was Dec. 12, which was called off. The Big Ten then announced a new date of Dec. 18 during the conference’s “Champions Week.”

The schools issued a joint statement on the cancellation:

“Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday. As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn’t possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.” Joint statement from Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski