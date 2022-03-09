The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off in Indianapolis Wednesday.

For the first time since 2019, the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will welcome full crowds. This year, there will also be no mask requirement.

The tournament begins this morning with Nebraska taking on Northwestern.

Then Penn State will face Minnesota in the second game of the first-round action tonight.

Fans have the chance to catch some great names over the next five days, with the championship game set for Sunday at 3:30 pm.

In addition to the Big Ten Tournament- the 1st two rounds of the NCAAtournament begins next week– with Selection Sunday happening this weekend.

Indianapolis will host the first and second rounds — March 17 and 19th.

IMPD says it will step up its downtown presence and businesses are predicting the largest crowds they’ve had in 3 years because COVID-19 kept a lot of fans away over the last 2 years.