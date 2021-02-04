2021 Men’s Big Ten Basketball Tournament to be played in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to Indianapolis.

Chicago was originally set to host the event, but games will shift to Lucas Oil Stadium instead. The games will be played from March 10 through March 14.

A source confirmed the news with CBS4.

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, already scheduled to be played in Indianapolis, will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from March 9 through March 13.

It’s another boost for the Circle City. Last month, the NCAA announced that the entire Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament would be played in Indiana. Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette will all host NCAA tournament games in March.