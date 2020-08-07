Bedford North Lawrence’s Chloe Spreen is shooting for the Stars

INDIANAPOLIS – Chloe Spreen is receiving college basketball offers from some of the country’s top programs before she starts her freshman year at Bedford North Lawrence High School.



Spreen, who has been playing basketball since age 3, says she realized her potential when she received her first offer from Indiana University as an eighth grader on March 27.

“My Twitter was blowing up. Everyone was congratulating me,” Spreen said. “It had just felt like all your hard work and everything showed off and paid off.”



Other programs followed suit.



Purdue, Butler, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt offered Spreen this summer.



“It’s exciting. At times, it can be overwhelming for sure. But at the end, you’ve got to love it,” she said. “It’s a very exciting process to go through.”



Spreen is not afraid to ask for advice from the most successful high school players in IHSAA history. She considers 2020 Miss Indiana Basketball Sydney Parrish a mentor. The former Hamilton Southeastern star is set to play for the University of Oregon this season.



“Last year I had the opportunity to go to Atlanta and play with Sydney Parrish,” Spreen said. “Sydney has always been there. Talk to her a lot about everything. She’s good.”