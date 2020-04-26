Ball State’s Mike Neu praises Colts’ draft pick Danny Pinter

MUNCIE, Ind. — When discussing his former player Danny Pinter, Ball State football head coach Mike Neu can’t help but smile.

“Danny Pinter is an remarkable human being,” said Neu, “not just (as) a football player, but anything you could ask of a young man from character to work ethic.

“He loves everything that it takes to prepare yourself to play the game at a high level.”

For those reasons, and more for sure, the Indianapolis Colts made Pinter the 149th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking him in the fifth round.

“(I’m) just ecstatic, selfishly, to keep him right down the road,” continued Neu, “and to be able to follow him closely is awesome.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says Pinter projects as an interior lineman in the NFL. The South Bend native arrived at Ball State as a tight end but switched to the offensive line during his time with the Cardinals.

“He embraced the move to tackle two years ago,” Neu pointed out. “He started every game over the final two seasons (of his college career), and he has so much room for improvement, so much growth potential.

“I’m so excited because he is the ultimate, ultimate team player that just loves the game of football, and I know he and his family are thrilled to be part of the Colts family now. It’s a great day for him and his family but also the Ball State football family.”

