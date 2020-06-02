Ball State signee Ty Johnson is catching attention of MLB scouts

INDIANAPOLIS – Ty Johnson was not a big name across high school baseball until this past year.



The Lawrence North High School product flew under the radar for years, but his work ethic is winning over Major League Baseball scouts.



The 6-foot-6 pitcher’s fast ball tops 93 miles per hour. But, not a single college program expressed interest in the right-hander until late in his junior year.



Johnson said he did whatever he could to get noticed.

“Me and my mom would type up emails all day. I sent it to all my colleges I was interested in. I told them I wanted to play D-One baseball,” Johnson said. “Ball State was one of the few schools that replied. They were able to watch me one game. I ended up doing good. I got lucky.”



Johnson accepted a scholarship offer last summer to play for the Cardinals. Then, others began to notice him.



Major League scouts say they discovered Johnson by accident when they saw the upcoming senior pitching at Grand Park in Westfield.



“I remember I was sweating and freaking out. I was like I can’t believe this is real,” he said. “A year ago I was like, I just want to play college baseball. Now it’s like a year after that, I can play in MLB out of high school maybe.”



Johnson has trained everyday to earn recognition. Being a fighter runs in his family. Johnson’s mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor.



“She’s just so hard-working and determined in everything she does,” he said. “I just always wanted to be like her.”



Johnson told CBS4 he would be surprised if he were picked in this year’s condensed five-round MLB Draft. But, he hopes to be a first rounder in three years when he is eligible.