Ball State advances to MAC title game with 30-27 win over Western Michigan

MUNCIE, IN – NOVEMBER 18: Ball State Cardinals head coach Mike Neu looks on during the Mid American Conference college football game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals on November 18, 2020, at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MUNCIE – Ball State beat Western Michigan 30-27 Saturday to advance to its first Mid-American Conference Championship appearance since 2008.

The Cardinals came back from a 14-point, second half deficit in the third quarter, scoring 17 points in the 4th quarter to beat the Broncos by 3.

A 22-yard field goal made by Jack Knight with 29 seconds remaining in regulation guided the Cardinals to victory.

Three lead changes guided a competitive first half at Scheumann Stadium.

Western Michigan led 13-6 with 6:45 left in the second quarter. Then, Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed a 32-yard pass to Justin Hall to tie the game at 13. The Broncos responded with a 5-yard touchdown to take a 20-13 lead at the break.

Western Michigan scored another touchdown with 9:04 remaining in the 3rd quarter to lead Ball State 27-13.

Two of Plitt’s three passing touchdowns came in the 4th quarter, guiding a 27-27 game with 12:30 remaining in regulation.

Plitt was 22 of 33 for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This story will be updated.