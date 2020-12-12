Ball State advances to MAC title game with 30-27 win over Western Michigan

MUNCIE – Ball State beat Western Michigan 30-27 Saturday to advance to its first Mid-American Conference Championship appearance since 2008.
The Cardinals came back from a 14-point, second half deficit in the third quarter, scoring 17 points in the 4th quarter to beat the Broncos by 3.
A 22-yard field goal made by Jack Knight with 29 seconds remaining in regulation guided the Cardinals to victory.
Three lead changes guided a competitive first half at Scheumann Stadium.
Western Michigan led 13-6 with 6:45 left in the second quarter. Then, Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt completed a 32-yard pass to Justin Hall to tie the game at 13. The Broncos responded with a 5-yard touchdown to take a 20-13 lead at the break.
Western Michigan scored another touchdown with 9:04 remaining in the 3rd quarter to lead Ball State 27-13.
Two of Plitt’s three passing touchdowns came in the 4th quarter, guiding a 27-27 game with 12:30 remaining in regulation.
Plitt was 22 of 33 for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns.
This story will be updated.