INDIANAPOLIS – Thad Matta’s return to the Bulldog bench yielded a season-opening win on Monday night. Butler dominated the New Orleans Privateers 89-53.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Senior center Manny Bates led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler’s sole shortcoming came from behind the arc; they shot just 4-of-24 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs have a full week until their next game. They visit Penn State on November 14 at 8:30 p.m.