FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Big Ten Conference announced the schedule for the 2020 football season Saturday.

The schedule includes an eight-game conference-only series starting October 24. There will also be a ninth game during a new Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19.

IU will open up its season against Penn State while Purdue will open its season against Iowa.

