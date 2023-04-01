INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist has won the pole for Sunday’s IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Swedish driver recorded a two-lap average of 220.264 miles per hour in his No. 6 Chevrolet for his second straight pole position at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth oval.

Rosenqvist qualified early in the session, which helped as air and track temperatures rose.

“I think we just built on last year,” Rosenqvist said. “Maybe it was a good thing to start early. The track kind of warmed up. We’ll take it. We’ve always been good here, but this is a whole different confidence level compared to last year. Let’s try to wrap it up tomorrow.”

Five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon will start second alongside Rosenqvist in the first row. Alexander Rossi qualified third with teammate Pato O’Ward fifth to give Arrow McLaren a one-three-five start. Reigning Texas champion Josef Newgarden will start fourth.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato qualified sixth in his first race of a limited schedule this season. Benjamin Pederson was the fastest rookie, earning the 13th position on the grid, while points leader Marcus Ericsson will start 16th.

The green flag flies on the 250-lap race at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.