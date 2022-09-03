NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:59 p.m.

Andrey Rublev won the final point in a match that lasted more than four hours and beat No. 19 Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).

The ninth-seeded Rublev is set to play No. 7 Cameron Norrie in the fourth round.

Rublev hit only only 38 winners and had nine aces to Shapovalov’s 76 winners had 23 aces. Rublev needed five match points to finally win the match. The Russian collapsed on the ground and buried his face in his hands in exhaustion as the grandstands crowd went wild following one of the best matches in the first week of the tournament.

Rublev advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2017 and 2020 and also lost in the fourth round in 2019.

___

4:59 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has become became the youngest man since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ’90 to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Opens. The 19-year-old Alcaraz knocked off Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals last year at 18.

Alcaraz was down 3-0 in the third set until he won six straight games to take off and top Brooksby. Brooksby was 20 last year when he went to the fourth round, where Novak Djokovic eliminated him in four sets.

Alcaraz, always hustling, on the move, appeared to blow out a pair of sneakers and needed a change of shoes during the match. He gave away another pair of sneakers to fans in celebration of the victory.

Alcaraz advances to play the winner of Marin Cilic vs. Daniel Evans.

___

2:40 p.m.

Jessica Pegula reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the first time by beating qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The eighth-seeded Pegula wasted a chance to close it out when she held a match point in the tiebreaker but rolled through the third set in a half-hour.

Pegula, a 28-year-old American whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, finished with nearly twice as many winners as Yuan, 35-18.

Next for Pegula: She faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday with a quarterfinal berth on the line.

Pegula came into Saturday with a 0-2 record in third-round matches at Flushing Meadows, losing at that stage to Kvitova in 2020 and to Belinda Bencic in 2021.

Pegula started her Grand Slam career by going 3-8. She’s gone 22-7 since, including runs to quarterfinals at the Australian Open each of the past two years and the French Open this year.

___

2:05 p.m.

Petra Kvitova erased a pair of match points and converted her fourth to edge Garbiñe Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12-10) in a showdown between two-time major champions.

Kvitova reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the seventh time. She last made it to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2017.

She kept coming back — after dropping the first set, after trailing 5-2 in the third, after being a point from defeat twice at 6-5.

Here’s how close this one was: Kvitova won 109 total points, Muguruza 108.

It took the new format final-set tiebreaker to determine the winner. The four Grand Slam tournaments agreed to adopt a uniform system this year, with the third sets of women’s matches and fifth sets of men’s decided by a first-to-10, win-by-two formula; the U.S. Open used to have the more traditional first-to-seven setup.

Kvitova, a left-hander who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, overcame 12 double-faults with 14 aces and 50 total winners. She improved to 6-1 against No. 9 seed Muguruza, the champion at the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

No. 21 Kvitova next will face No. 8 Jessica Pegula, who beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-0.

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams is gone from the U.S. Open, but the show must go on.

The third round is scheduled to wrap up Saturday at Flushing Meadows, with Grand Slam champions such as Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek in action at night.

Two other owners of multiple major titles will get things started in the morning in Louis Armstrong Stadium when Garbiñe Muguruza faces Petra Kvitova.

On Friday night, Williams — by far the biggest star of Week 1 at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament — lost what is expected to be the last match of her career. Ajla Tomljanovic beat her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in front of a loud sellout crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first match in Ashe on Saturday is due to begin at noon EDT, with No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. up against Yuan Yue of China.

They’ll be followed by No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who is 19, against unseeded American Jenson Brooksby, who is 21.

At night, Nadal takes a 17-0 head-to-head record into his matchup against Richard Gasquet in Ashe, while the top-ranked Swiatek meets American Lauren Davis in Armstrong.

___

