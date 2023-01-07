PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11.

LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

“He got hot, we couldn’t find him, we started trapping him and everybody else got easy opportunities because he was making shots,” 76ers point guard James Harden said. “Just one of those games.”

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia’s undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

“Obviously, with Joel (Embiid) we’re a different team. But we don’t have him, so we have to find a way to win that game tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Give them credit, they shot the heck out of the ball.”

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers, and Harrell added 17. James Harden also had 17 points — on 4-of-17 shooting — and 11 assists

Chicago had a 28-11 run to finish the second quarter and erase a 13-point Philadelphia lead.

“I didn’t think we started the game off very well,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought our defensive response, just in terms of rotations and being ready to help, was a lot better as the game went.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Before the game, coach Doc Rivers said Embiid will be reevaluated before the team travels to Detroit for their game Sunday.

Bulls: Alex Caruso (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) missed the game.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Detroit on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Utah on Saturday night.

