The New York Jets will wait to see what Zach Wilson’s health status is over the next day before deciding on a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson remained in the concussion protocol as of late Monday morning.

“He’s progressing,” Saleh said. “As far as where the symptom score is, I’ll just keep that with the docs, but like I said, we’ll have more information (Tuesday).

“Hopeful, but he’s not out of the woods yet.”

With the short turnaround between games, it might be tough for Wilson to be ready to play at Cleveland.

If he can’t go, Trevor Siemian will get a second straight start for the Jets after helping New York to a 30-28 win over Washington on Sunday.

“We’ll see how everything goes with Zach, for sure,” Saleh said.

Wilson suffered a concussion in the first half of New York’s 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday.

Siemian was 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee and an interception against the Commanders in his first start in place of the injured Wilson. It was Siemian’s first start since last season while he was with Chicago — a loss to the Jets.

Siemian also won his first start since 2017 while he was with Denver, ending a six-game personal drought.

“It’s fun, those moments,” Siemian said after the victory Sunday. “I think winning the game, winning for your teammates, your coaches, and those hugs, those things, maybe I took for granted early in my career, but there’s nothing like that. It’s a rush. I’m just happy for our guys, happy to be part of the team.

“Yeah, you always remember these and hold on to these for a while.”

Siemian was the fourth quarterback to start for the Jets, marking the second time in franchise history they have had that many starters. The season began with Aaron Rodgers under center, but he tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut. Wilson and Tim Boyle struggled to consistently move the offense, which has ranked last or close to the bottom of the league in several categories all season.

Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and general manager Joe Douglas have been heavily criticized for constructing a system and roster that revolved so heavily around Rodgers. And then it appeared difficult for the Jets to pivot when the four-time NFL MVP went down so quickly.

Saleh insisted he believes the team’s approach was still “sound” and no one could’ve predicted the way things transpired.

“When you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you’re going to build it around his strengths, period,” the coach said. “That’s a very common thing throughout the league, it’s not just a Jets thing. That’s league wide. Could we have done things better? I’m talking about myself and the coaching staff, with regards to, ‘All right, this is our worst-case scenario, now what?’ Absolutely, and it’s something that we will make sure that we do a heck of a lot better with in 2024.”

Saleh and Douglas recently received a vote of confidence from owner Woody Johnson, who told the New York Post before the game Sunday he decided to stick with the current football leadership. Saleh said he and Douglas speak to Johnson every day, and the decision didn’t come as a surprise to him.

“He obviously challenges us every day, but just through all those conversations they’re all fruitful, I guess you could say in terms of language and where this organization is going and the things we need to do to progress and be better for 2024,” Saleh said. “I’m only focused on the moment. We’re wired that way as coaches, but Woody has never wavered on his support for us and the things we’re trying to get done.”

NOTES: TE Jeremy Ruckert is in the concussion protocol after being injured Sunday and Saleh already ruled him out for the game at Cleveland. … Saleh said the team will have mostly walkthrough practices over the next two days because of the short time period between games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl