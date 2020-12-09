Annual Bucket Game between Indiana and Purdue football canceled

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – NOVEMBER 25: Purdue Boilermakers fans reach out to touch the Old Oaken Bucket following a 31-24 win against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 25, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The annual Old Oaken Bucket game between Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of rising COVID-19 cases in both programs.

“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game,” both schools wrote in a joint statement. “We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”

The two schools have played every year since 1920. The Bucket has been awarded to the winner since 1925.