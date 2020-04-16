Analyzing the Colts’ roster needs before the draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One week from today the NFL Draft kicks off “virtually”.

Round one is on Thursday night, rounds two and three are Friday night and the draft wraps up with rounds three through seven on Saturday afternoon.

The Colts have seven picks total this year: round 2 (34th overall), round 2 (44th overall), round 3 (75th overall), round 4 (122nd overall), round 5 (160th overall), round 6 (193rd overall) and round 6 (197th overall).

The team traded its first round pick this year to San Francisco for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

They acquired another second round selection in a picks swap with Washington last year and another sixth round choice in a trade with Miami for offensive lineman Evan Boehm.

The FOX59-CBS4 sports team examines the Colts’ biggest holes to fill heading into the draft.