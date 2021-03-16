Among 68 teams competing in March Madness, nearly 60 with Hoosier ties return to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Sixty-eight teams are destined to dance around the state starting with First Four games Thursday.

Based on our research, nearly 60 people with Hoosier ties are on teams competing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament playing around Indiana.

We also catch up with Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry. The former Ben Davis High School star is leading the Spartans in scoring this season with nearly 15 points per game. The Spartans face UCLA at Mackey Arena Thursday at 9:57 p.m. ET.

Below is full bracket: