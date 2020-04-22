Allen, Hoosiers keep offseason plans fluid

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his team warm up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For six-straight years, Indiana football has seen at least one of its players drafted into the NFL. That’s the program’s longest such streak since the draft shortened to seven rounds in the 1990s.

“Do a great job recruiting and do a great job developing,” IU head coach Tom Allen explains that success. “That’s the formula we want to use, and we gotta make sure we continue to do that.”

But there’s no escaping the fact that this offseason, that formula has to change. Allen’s Hoosiers got only four practices in this spring.

“I will say we thoroughly evaluated those four practices,” Allen emphasizes. “I went back and looked at them over and over and over.”

From that evaluation comes a plan to move forward, but not a concrete plan.

“Like I told our staff again today, ‘This is what I do know, and we’re gonna work off those facts,'” Allen says. “There’s things we’re gonna plan, and we’re gonna put those plans in pencil

“It’s like planning in the sand. You can draw things up, you can have all this stuff planned out, but no one really knows.”

Allen says from the meetings he’s sat in on, ideas have been numerous, all with the intent to play as regular a season as possible.

“We seem to have more information every week,” Allen adds. “The health and safety of our players is number one priority, period. That’s gonna drive our decisions.”

As for a timeline for those decisions? Allen believes there’s plenty of time before marking them down in pen, being that we’re only in late April.