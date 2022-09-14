INDIANAPOLIS – Alex Palou will drive for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 after all.

The 2021 IndyCar Series champion broke the news on this Twitter account Wednesday morning.

“I’m excited to announce that @CGRTeams and I have come to an agreement and I’ll be back in the No. 10 car next season,” Palou posted. “Looking forward to a BIG 2023!”

Palou and Ganassi Racing were embroiled in a contract dispute after the team announced in June it had picked up its option on the driver for next season.

Palou made his own announcement hours later that he had signed with McLaren Racing for 2023.

Ganassi Racing filed a lawsuit in July, but the situation appears to be resolved with this morning’s developments.

“Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season,” the team wrote in a statement to CBS4.

“The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”

Palou’s interest in McLaren revolves around his desire to drive in Formula 1 in the future. McLaren Racing fields teams in both F1 and IndyCar.

McLaren announced in its own news release that Palou has joined its Formula 1 testing program and began his first test on Wednesday.

“I’m also grateful that @CGRTeams will allow me to pursue F1 testing with @McLarenF1 outside of my IndyCar commitments,” Palou sent in a second tweet.

“Thank you Chip, Mike [Hull, CGR managing director] and the entire team for your willingness to work together and help support both the team and my personal goals throughout this process.”

Palou won the IndyCar Series’ season finale at Laguna Seca on Sunday afternoon for his first win of the year. He finished fifth in the championship standings won by Will Power.

McLaren Racing also announced on Wednesday it will have a three-car IndyCar lineup for 2023 with Felix Rosenqvist, Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.