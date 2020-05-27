A positive virtual introduction, but Colts DT Buckner is eager for real football

DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after winning the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers won 27-10. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – DeForest Buckner is still waiting, and eagerly so, for that first day he can walk into the complex on West 56th Street as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

“Every day I hope we get the text or the call saying that we can report on this certain date,” says Buckner. “I know that’s everybody’s mindset on this whole situation.”

But making the most of the meantime, Buckner has felt welcomed into the Horseshoe fold. He points out: The coaching staff has led the way there, letting new members of the team introduce both themselves and their families during Zoom meetings.

“That’s what I thought was really cool,” explains Buckner. “It’s not just the football aspect of everything. They want everybody to get to know each other. I’ve definitely felt part of the group so far.”

But when it does come to football, Buckner knows exactly what defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus expects of him, and the entire defensive line for that matter.

“He wants us to shatter glass,” smiles Buckner. “He wants us to get up field and go fast as possible, and wreak havoc. That’s what I love about him.”

And Buckner also loves the defensive line unit he’s joined to accomplish that task.

“All these guys, they’re all talented in their own way and can affect the quarterback,” adds Buckner. “My whole thing is being able to get on the field with them, being able to build that chemistry cause I know we can do a lot this year.”

And we wait, with bated breath, for that day to come.