3-time Indy GP champ Pagenaud on 2nd road course race at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host three IndyCar races this upcoming season.

Drivers will take the green flag for the IndyCar Harvest GP on Saturday, October 3 on the 14-turn IMS road course.

"It's going to be a very special season," said Simon Pagenaud, a three-time winner on the IMS road course. "It's called INDY-car for a reason, so it's great news for the fans in Indianapolis. I love that race track. I love the road course. I love the Indianapolis 500, so I think we're going to have a lot of good times."

"Will Power told me a few years ago when he won his second road course race, 'you know I love this place so much we can race every road course race at the speedway during the year,'" said IMS president Doug Boles. "I know for Will and some others, they'll be excited to have two runs at the speedway in the same year."

The addition of a second road race at the legendary speedway comes in response to more shuffling of the IndyCar schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doubleheader on the streets of Detroit became IndyCar's season opener after two rounds of cancellations and postponements, but that event has also been canceled because of the ongoing health crisis.

The race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 will be the new season opener.

The series also added a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at the short oval at Iowa Speedway and a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader on the road course at Laguna Seca in California.

The streets of St. Petersburg, the initial season opener will host the season finale in October. A date for that race has not been announced yet.

The IndyCar schedule now stands at 15 races, two short of the 17 on the original schedule. Events at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, the streets of Long Beach, the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Belle Isle in Detroit will not run at all this season.

The first road race at IMS will take place on Saturday, July 4 as part of NASCAR weekend. The Xfinity Series will take the green flag at 1:30 p.m. with the IndyCar race beginning at 3:50 p.m. The Brickyard 400 is the next day.

The 104 running of the Indianapolis 500 is August 23.

"It's going to be three very different environments and feelings for the fans," said Pagenaud. "We're racing for the fans, so at the end of the day, it's about making sure we can put on a good show. It's an entertainment business, so I can't wait to feel the excitement out there."

2020 IndyCar Series Schedule

June 6 Texas Motor Speedway

June 21 Road America

June 27 Richmond Raceway

July 4 IMS Road Course Race 1

July 12 Streets of Toronto

July 17 Iowa Speedway Race 1

July 18 Iowa Speedway Race 2

August 9 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

August 23 104th Indianapolis 500

August 30 Gateway Raceway

September 13 Portland International Raceway

September 19 Laguna Seca Raceway Race 1

September 20 Laguna Seca Raceway Race 2

October 3 IMS Road Course Race 2

October TBA Streets of St. Petersburg