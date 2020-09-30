2021 Brickyard 400 moving to road course as IMS announces historic doubleheader

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 08: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 08, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Big changes are coming to the Brickyard 400 weekend in 2021.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced Wednesday that the NASCAR Cup race, aka the Brickyard 400, will take place on the IMS road course for the first time on Aug. 15, 2021.

An IndyCar race will take place during the same weekend, on Aug. 14.

“NASCAR Cup Series racing will shift to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course for the very first time after 27 consecutive years on the 2.5-mile oval, writing a new chapter in the incomparable story of speed at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS said in a release.

IMS said the INDYCAR race on the 2021 August weekend will be the third NTT INDYCAR SERIES event of the season at IMS, following the GMR Grand Prix on the road course and the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on the oval.

“Our first NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend was a big success last July, with positive feedback from our loyal fans who watched the races on NBC and from the drivers, teams and participants involved,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Xfinity Series’ debut on the IMS road course provided exactly the kind of thrilling action from the green to checkered flags that we anticipated, so we know the teams and drivers of the Cup Series will put on a great show as they turn left and right for the first time at IMS.

“We can’t wait to welcome back fans to see NASCAR and INDYCAR together during this exciting weekend as we add another memorable chapter in the long, storied history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

IMS says ticket information will be available soon on their website.