2020 Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato unveils image on Borg-Warner Trophy

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2021 Indianapolis 500, set to run May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is 100 days away.

2020 Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato unveiled his image on the Borg-Warner trophy Friday. He also won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2017, becoming the first Japanese driver to win the race.

CBS4’s Chris Widlic spoke with Sato one-on-one Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The first practice for the 105th running is scheduled for May 18. Qualifying starts May 22. Carb Day follows on May 28, and Legends Day is May 29.