2019 USAC Sprint Car Champion CJ Leary preps for Indiana Sprint Week

GREENFIELD – CJ Leary had the “It” factor last season when he took the Indiana Sprint Week crown and finished as the USAC Sprint Car points leader.



Now, he is preparing for a demanding Indiana Sprint Week, consisting of seven races over nine days across the state from July 24 to August 1.



“This is a real turning point for our season. We got seven hard races,” Leary said. “There’s fifty or sixty cars each night.”



Leary currently ranks fourth across the Sprint Car points standings. He is pushing for a strong performance in front of dedicated fans, when Sprint Week revs up Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway.



“We’re at fifty percent capacity. Midget week was, I think it was a success,” he said. “Honestly, since we haven’t been racing there was a lot of fans. Indiana fans are awesome anyway.”

The stands are about 80% full and I have not yet seen anyone (other than myself) wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/TntsYFpMwB — chad lindskog (@chadlindskog) June 14, 2020

Leary said he, his mother and father, are putting the finishing touches on the sprint car they expect to run over Sprint Week. CJ said each sprint car costs about $90,000 to build.



“A lot of people don’t see what goes on after hours. They just show up for the races,” Leary said. “We leave and go to the car wash and maintenance the car. Afterwards, it’s two or three o’clock in the morning. We find something to eat. Get some rest. Re-start at nine o’clock in the morning.”



Below is the full 2020 Indiana Sprint Week schedule:



Fri., July 24: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana

Sat., July 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Sun., July 26: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Wed., July 29: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana

Thu., July 30: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Fri., July 31: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana

Sat., August 1: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana