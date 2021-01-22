1955 World Series Champion Carl Erskine shares personal memories of Hank Aaron

INDIANAPOLIS – Anderson, Indiana native and 1955 World Seires Champion Carl Erkine speaks with CBS4’s JoJo Gentry about facing “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron on the diamond.

Hank passed away Friday at age 86.

WHAT WAS YOUR RELATIONSHIP LIKE WITH HANK AARON?

CARL: He was the enemy from my standpoint. He was one of those tough hitters I had to pitch to. I knew him somewhat, baseball functions during and after my career. A real gentleman and a real outstanding hitter of course. A hall of famer. He leaves a legacy of I think a hall of famer, and he was good for the game itself.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE MEMORY OF HIM?

Well, I faced him. He came in the league 1952. I faced him until I retired in 1959. What I remember about him was he was destined to be a hall of famer, which he eventually made. He was a gentleman. He was representative of the game of baseball in the right way and was rewarded by being a hall of famer. He had a few home runs off of me…I think four or five over our lifetime…I think I must have pitched to him six or seven years. I do remember him as a hitter. I knew he was a tough out. A real gentleman.

HOW DID HE MAKE YOU FEEL FACING HIM ON THE MOUND?

Well, you respected hitters. It wasn’t like they were necessarily my enemy. But, they were certainly my challenge if you get them out…He was more of a controlled hitter. Good eye at the plate. And good power when he got his pitch. I know of a period of about over six or seven seasons, he hit about one home run a season over me. So, I feel proud that I helped him get into the hall of fame.

CONSIDERING THE TIMES WHEN SEGREGATION WAS SUCH A BIG ISSUE, WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE SIGNIFICANCE OF HANK’S LEGACY HE LEAVES BEHIND?

Hank Aaron was a quiet person. He let his bat speak for him, and it was loud. He was a credit to the game. He was one of the early black players. I played nine seasons with Jackie Robinson on the Dodgers. And I grew up in a mixed neighborhood, so I was not at all unaccustomed to having friends and respected families who were Black. That was never a problem for me in any way. My problem was trying to throw a fastball by some of these good hitters. He was a credit to the game. He handled some of the indignities that Jackie did in his early years, Jackie Robinson, who could not stay in hotels around the national league.