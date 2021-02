Have a news tip?

Is something happening in your community that we need to know about? Could the CBS4 team investigate an issue for you?

Let us know!

You can contact CBS4 News by phone or email:

Phone

317-632-5900

Email

news4@cbs4indy.com

CBS4 Problem Solvers

Email: ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com

Phone: 317-677-154

Mailing address

CBS4 WTTV-TV

6910 Network Place

Indianapolis, IN 46278