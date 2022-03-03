Which tech organizer is best?

You might have an extensive home collection of all sorts of electronic devices or are in need of a way to conveniently organize and store your seemingly innumerable charging cable while you travel. Whatever the case, consider the purchase of a humble but incredibly useful tech organizer that can prevent unnecessary frustrations like not having the right cable or tangled cables. With your valuable equipment and accessories safely stored away in the handsome Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer, you can rest assured that everything will remain exactly the way you organized it in the first place.

What to know before you buy a tech organizer

Size and material choice make a big difference depending on your needs

Just like storing any collection of useful and important equipment, it is important to fully consider the context in which you plan on using your new tech organizer. To clarify, the choice of material can make a significant difference in the overall level of protection that will be afforded to your valuable electronics. After all, a mesh pouch is far less water-resistant than nylon or stitched canvas, so keep that in mind before finalizing your purchase.

Easy access and storage vs. specificity and containment

If you are setting off on any sort of length of travel and are just looking for some convenient tech organization, you likely won’t need to break the bank in acquiring some sort of drawstring bag. However, someone looking to keep their international travel charging plug and USB cables in one convenient place may be looking for a very different product than a professional computer technician who needs to have each and every tool in its appropriate place.

Before you purchase a tech organizer, it is important to consider just how well it can actually organize your technology. While some people can get away with throwing everything in a bag, such a method rarely lends itself well to any sort of true organizational solution. To avoid unnecessary disappointment, you should consider whether you just need a simple means of keeping all your tech in one place or require a tech organizer that lives up to its name.

What to look for in a quality tech organizer

Offers not only detailed means of tech organization but also protection

If you are the kind of person who prefers to have a place for everything and everything in its place, then you need a tech organizer that offers several means of, not just storing your gear, but also keeping it safe. For example, any equipment with sensitive touch screens prone to damage would greatly benefit from some pockets padded with faux-fur that can comfortably house an average-sized iPhone or other smartphones.

Furthermore, while you may not need to have a tech organizer that offers several accessory pouches, mesh pockets, zipper pockets, cable ties and more, those who do will find them invaluable. It is also worth considering investing in a tech organizer with anti-theft and anti-loss features such as belt loops or carabiner clips to avoid any of your tech wandering off by itself.

Color code your tech organizers for easy separation and use

Should you determine that a humble series of mesh bags is less than sufficient for your tech organizational needs, you should consider that they do offer one significant advantage. If you are regularly carrying around an entire briefcase full of technology for business or pleasure, you can easily and efficiently store collections of technology and create a convenient color code that best fits your needs. Whether you need to easily access a particular USB adapter, cycle out a battery pack or retrieve your handy set of miniature screwdrivers, tech organizers let you maintain order from chaos and keep your gear where it should be.

Securely holds bulky items and uses high-quality materials in construction

If you have gone to the trouble of purchasing a tech organizer and arranged everything in your manner of preference, the very last thing you want is to have valuable tech damaged or destroyed by drops, spills, inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances. For those who prefer, or even need, to take secured technology on their trips into the wilderness, having a tech organizer composed from reliable materials such as canvas and flight nylon will ensure that your gear stays safe and dry. Furthermore, it may also be worth purchasing a tech organizer that can rebound easily from drops and impact, is resistant to tearing or snagging and resists both water and staining.

How much you can expect to spend on a tech organizer

Depending on your desired features as well as any budgetary considerations, a quality tech organizer can cost anywhere from $11-$60, and sometimes more.

Best tech organizer FAQ

Do I really need to buy a tech organizer to sort my equipment out?

A. Tech organizers allow you to easily store and keep track of all your important electronic equipment such as chargers, cables, battery packs and more. In addition to never wasting time searching for the right piece of equipment again, your tech organizer will also help shield your gear from external harm.

What kind of things can I keep in my tech organizer?

A. Depending on the size and features of your tech organizer, items suitable for storage include a smartphone and its accessories, tablets and accessories, mice, keyboards, laptop sleeves, portable power banks, cables, USB-C hubs, wall plugs and adapters, portable Bluetooth speakers, external portable hard drive wireless headphones, earphones, laptops and more.

What are the best tech organizers to buy?

Top tech organizer

Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer

What you need to know: A rugged tech organizer perfect for either the boardroom or the great outdoors.

What you’ll love: This unit features a multiple pocketing system to ensure that there is dedicated space for specific items as well as a hanging clip loop, allowing the organizer to hang from tree branches and bathroom hooks, a larger secure pocket to hold heavier items and an added mirror.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with not being able to fit a lot of gear into this unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tech organizer for the money

Vaultz Mesh Storage Bags, Assorted Colors and Sizes

What you need to know: A four-pack of affordable mesh tech organizers for travel or school.

What you’ll love: This unit offers diagonal zippers for simple access to the contents of the bags as well as being ideal for organizing your various tech related items. It can easily fit in backpacks, totes and briefcases and features a sturdy clip for attaching to cases, equipment, binders, notebooks and more,

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with shoddy materials like easily rippable mesh and zippers that split.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Incase Nylon Accessory Organizer

What you need to know: A high-end tech organizer that offers a professional appearance backed up by quality construction.

What you’ll love: This unit is made from lightweight, tight-weave 210D filament Flight Nylon, which makes it resistant to drops, impacts, ripping and snagging. A padded faux-fur pocket for a variety of smartphones, several accessory pouches, three mesh pockets, a small zippered pocket and three cable storage slips round out this product’s features.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with being able to locate their organized tech due to the interior color being black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

