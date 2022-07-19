A good leather briefcase complements any look and will hold its shape even when empty.

Which leather briefcases are best?

A great leather briefcase will complement any look while protecting your most valuable documents and work. In contrast to the hard, boxy briefcases traditionally associated with white-collar professionals, today’s leather briefcases come in a wide variety of styles and configurations and can be a versatile addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

Types of leather

Leather is and may always be the most popular option for briefcases, thanks to its durability, style and class. Though offered in several different grades, there is no proper pecking order for types. However, it is crucial to find the kind of leather that will suit your tastes.

Genuine

Genuine leather is often cheaper than other types of leather but is highly durable and pliable. Briefcases made from genuine leather are made to last decades.

Full grain

Full grain leather is known for being typically the most expensive kind of leather. It is the kind of leather associated with high-end brands. This is thanks to its classic look and signature durability.

Split grain

Split grain leather will be thinner than both top and full grain leathers. As a result, it is less durable than the others but makes up for it with its style and is generally cheaper.

Top grain

Top grain leather has been sanded down to remove its outer hide, allowing for the briefcase to have a more uniform look. This kind of leather will be thinner than other leathers and, as a result, may be less durable.

Features of leather briefcases

Compartments and size

If you intend to carry a laptop and documents in your briefcase, choosing one with a laptop pocket is essential. Additionally, many briefcases come with pockets and compartments specifically for folders, tablets, phones and pens.

Security measures

Many briefcases will include simple security measures such as padlocks or combination locks. If you intend to carry valuables, look for a briefcase with such security measures. Note that many soft-sided cases will generally not have the same security features as hard-shell cases.

Construction

As previously mentioned, leather briefcases traditionally have featured hard-shell construction. However, soft-sided leather briefcases are increasingly popular. The construction of the briefcase can also affect the composition of pockets and the style of the case. Additionally, many modern briefcases include detachable shoulder straps so they can be carried like messenger bags.

What’s the best leather briefcase to buy?

Top leather briefcase

Samsonite Leather Expandable Briefcase

This spacious and stylish expandable briefcase is perfect for everyday use by students and professionals alike. Created by a trusted manufacturer for a reasonable price, this sleek black briefcase comes with a padded shoulder strap and can expand to accommodate a laptop, files and more. A few users have reported that the leather is not top quality and can lead to some durability issues over time.

Sold by Amazon

Top leather briefcase for the money

KomalC 16 Inch Leather Briefcase

This premium buffalo leather briefcase is made from top-grain leather. It can function as either a shoulder bag or a traditional briefcase. It features multiple internal sections designated for items such as cellphones, calculators, cards, pens and more. Some users have reported that the leather appeared dry upon arrival and may need some conditioning.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Estarer Men’s Leather Briefcase

This briefcase is made from vegan leather that is perfect for students and office workers alike. It features several pockets and a soft shoulder strap for easy transport and portability. Some users have reported the bag not retaining its shape when it’s full.

Sold by Amazon

CLUCI Women Oil Wax Leather Briefcase

This high-quality leather briefcase is made from vintage oil wax cowhide leather. It can act as a shoulder bag and briefcase with a detachable shoulder strap and features three zip compartments with five slot pockets and two inner pockets. Some users have reported that though fashionable, the bag is on the smaller side.

Sold by Amazon

YOGCI Leather Briefcase

This case is made with thick, full-grain leather and a rugged, worn-in look. Travelers will appreciate the loop for securing the briefcase to your suitcase’s retractable handle while on the move. Some buyers have reported that the colors online do not quite match the bags’ actual appearance.

Sold by Amazon

