With nearly 100 WWE Elite action figures to choose from, everyone can play with or collect their favorite wrestlers.

Which is the best WWE Elite toy?

WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. It was once the World Wrestling Federation, but changed its name so as not to be confused with the World Wildlife Fund (the WWF), a group that advocates wildlife conservation and the protection of endangered species. WWE has its own brand of wildlife and nothing about it is conservative. The only endangered species in the WWE is possibly the referees in the midst of all the mayhem and brawling.

WWE Elite toys are made to higher standards and feature famous wrestlers from history all the way up to today. If you are looking for a poseable figure of one of the WWE’s current superstars, take a look at the WWE Kane Elite Collection Action Figure.

What to know before you buy a WWE Elite toy

The WWE has promoted some of the most successful wrestling events in history, including Raw, Smackdown and WrestleMania. These mostly pay-per-view TV events have spawned hundreds of toys. There are WWE toys and WWE Elite toys. WWE Elite toys are poseable action figures that have more points of articulation than non-elite toys. They also include interchangeable hands and iconic accessories like entrance costumes and championship belts. Each WWE action figure is poseable in 25 different ways so kids can recreate iconic wrestlers’ signature moves.

Legends

Add these action figures to your collection to put together your all time Wrestling Hall of Fame:

Jerry “The King” Lawler: Once the greatest wrestler in the WWE stable, this Memphis, TN native now provides commentary for the pay-TV WWE events. Lawler won no WWE championships but did win more recognized championships than any professional wrestler in history, which is how he earned the nickname “The King.”

Once the greatest wrestler in the WWE stable, this Memphis, TN native now provides commentary for the pay-TV WWE events. Lawler won no WWE championships but did win more recognized championships than any professional wrestler in history, which is how he earned the nickname “The King.” Stunning Steve Austin: Once known as Stone Cold Steve Austin, this wrestler is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time. Austin held 19 championships during his wrestling career.

Once known as Stone Cold Steve Austin, this wrestler is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time. Austin held 19 championships during his wrestling career. Rhonda Rousey: Rousey is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. She inherited her nickname “Rowdy” from professional wrestling great Rowdy Roddy Piper. Rousey is the only woman to have won both the WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championships.

Rousey is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. She inherited her nickname “Rowdy” from professional wrestling great Rowdy Roddy Piper. Rousey is the only woman to have won both the WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championships. Shinsuke Nakamura: Nakamura is from Japan and has already held the WWE and Intercontinental Championship twice. He is known as the king of the Strong Style of wrestling.

What to look for in a quality WWE Elite toy

True FX enhanced facial detailing

Look for WWE Elite toys that have this level of detail. This technology allows manufacturers to provide incredibly accurate faces down to the tiniest details of expression.

Choices

Wrestling fans have 92 different WWE Elite poseable action figures to choose from, making it easy for fans to find their favorite wrestlers. All WWE Elite figures come with their signature accessories for an authentic ringside experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a WWE Elite toy

Most of the poseable action figures of leading WWE wrestlers cost between $20-$30, but you can find some WWE Elite toys that cost in the hundreds of dollars.

WWE Elite toy FAQ

Are all WWE Elite toys collectibles?

A. Every one of the WWE Elite toy action figures is a potential collectible. If you want to collect WWE Elite toy action figures, make sure you keep them unopened in the original packaging.

What is the best way to clean these lifelike WWE poseable action figures?

A. The easiest and safest way to keep your WWE action figures clean is to wipe them down with a damp cloth. For stubborn stains, use a mild dish soap and a soft cloth.

What’s the best WWE Elite toy to buy?

Top WWE Elite toy

WWE Kane Elite Collection Action Figure

What you need to know: Capture fierce blowout action with Kane, one of the WWE’s superstars.

What you’ll love: This WWE Elite toy poseable action figure has true FX enhanced detailing that captures Kane’s features so realistically that it is frightening. Kane’s sculpted muscles ripple with power. Like most WWE Elite figures, Kane is 6 inches tall and comes with his signature body suit with red flames, his big black boots and his terrifying red mask. This WWE Elite toy includes the greatest wrestling accessory of all, the Royal Rumble folding metal chair.

What you should consider: This WWE Elite toy would be even more fun if the chair was made of metal and made the crashing sound you hear when wrestlers attack opponents with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WWE Elite toy for the money

WWE Wrestlemania 37 Elite Collection Chyna Action Figure

What you need to know: This powerful female wrestler comes in her signature WrestleMania X-7 purple two-piece wrestling costume.

What you’ll love: Chyna is one of the wrestlers from the Build-a-Figure action series. She and Golberg, Edge and Shawn Michaels all come with the body parts to build Legion of Doom or Chyna’s manager, “Precious” Paul Ellerling. Chyna’s wavy black hair is faithfully recreated with purple headband with TrueFX technology. Included is the magnificent blue strap WWE Championship title belt that she holds over her head in one of the hundreds of poses possible with this action figure that has 25 points of articulation.

What you should consider: Make sure to check for damage if this action figure does not come in a box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WWE Elite Mr. T Collection Action Figure SDCC 2020 Convention Exclusive

What you need to know: Capture the nonstop action with this exclusive Mr. T Elite action figure.

What you’ll love: This 6-inch action figure comes ready to wreak havoc straight out of the box. The amazing detail of this WWE Elite toy has FX-enhanced facial detailing for unparalleled and lifelike authenticity. With his fierce scowl, tomahawk hairstyle, miles of gold chains and medallions and realistic ring gear, Mr. T looks just like the real thing. Place Mr. T anywhere, move his hand to an attack pose and you can almost hear him say, “I pity the fool!”

What you should consider: Mr. T would be more interesting with a cape than with his camo shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

