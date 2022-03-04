Which Pikachu toys are best?

Pokémon has exploded and turned into a global phenomenon. Children and adults alike are crazy for them. Pokémon —which translates to “pocket monster” in English—originated in Japan in the 1990s. Pikachu was one of the original 150 Pokémon, and it didn’t take long for this adorable electric mouse to catapult to being the most popular Pokémon.

Pikachu has become the mascot of the Pokémon universe. The Pokémon Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu is one of the very best toys thanks to having different sensors for different body parts and the ability to interact with you in over 100 different ways.

What to know before you buy a Best Pikachu toy

Age

There are Pikachu toys for people of all ages, but it’s important to consider the age of the gift receiver. Preschoolers might prefer cute gifts, and they will be far less picky about the type of toy they get.

There is a good chance older kids and teenagers have played Pokémon video games. They may be more into collecting a specific kind of toy or want a more functional toy.

There are many Pokémon

Even non-Pokémon fans recognize Pikachu. However, there are tons of other Pokémon as well. Other Pokémon like Dedenne, Snivy, Greninja and Eevee are also really popular, and Pokémon fans have their own reasons for preferring certain Pokémon.

Make sure the person you are buying the gift for likes Pikachu. There are many collectibles like dolls and action figures. Some people try to collect all the different Pokémon plushies or action figures to get a complete set.

Pikachu-themed items

If you are perplexed about what toy to get, think about what interests the gift receiver has. Maybe they like to run around and use walkie-talkies with their friends. Maybe they play card games or like to jump rope. There are Pokémon —and Pikachu— items for everything.

What to look for in a quality Pikachu toy

High-quality make & branding

Pokémon is owned by The Pokémon Company. When you buy Pokémon toys, make sure it is from an established retailer. This will ensure the item is high quality and legitimate. Official Pokémon products are always safe, but other large toy retailers like TOMY also make great Pokémon products. Buying toys from random third-party companies is always a risk since they might cut corners on quality, and they may or may not legally be allowed to sell Pokémon branded items.

Interactive features

Each Pokémon can make a cry, and some Pokémon, such as Pikachu, can actually say their names. Many Pikachu toys capture the mannerisms, movements and cries of Pikachu very well. With something like a plush doll, interactive features are less important, but interactive toys are fun for young children, especially when the character the toy is based off is as recognizable as Pikachu.

Functionality

With toys, it’s easy to just assume that kids can play endlessly and use their imagination. However, it’s nice for adults to think about why they want to buy a specific toy for a kid. Will it teach them a valuable lesson? Will it offer them comfort and sit on the child’s bed? Will it be a durable toy that the kid can still use or pass on to someone else in a year? A little bit of thought on the functionality of the gift can go a long way.

Best Pikachu toy FAQ

How much money can the Pikachu piggy bank store?

A. This will depend on what kind of coins you are putting inside since any coin can be used. If you are using American coins, it should be able to hold about $10 worth of quarters. Your mileage will vary depending on what types of coins you are using, but it should be somewhere in the $5-$20 range.

How do I know if something is an official Pokémon product?

A. It is always safer to buy Pokémon products directly from a Pokémon store such as the official Pokémon Store on Amazon or from an established retailer. Plushies and dolls will have the Pokémon Center logo on their tag and hand. Make sure to look at the packaging for the brand logo and trademark information. If you buy something new from an established retailer, it should be a legitimate product.

What’s the best Pikachu toy to buy?

Top Pikachu toy

Pokémon Electronic & Interactive My Partner Pikachu

What you need to know: Featuring over 100 different lights and sounds, this is the ultimate interactive Pikachu toy.

What you’ll love: This is an official Pokémon product. Play with Pikachu in either Discovery or Training mode. Pikachu’s ears and arms can move, and it has over 100 different potential interactions. Pikachu will fit comfortably in the palm of your hand or a larger Poké Ball.

What you should consider: The written instructions on programming Pikachu are limited and require you to go online for more information.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Pikachu toy for the money

Pokemon Official & Premium Quality 8-Inch Pikachu Plush

What you need to know: Bring joy to any Pikachu fan with this official collectible Pokémon Company 8-inch plush Pikachu doll.

What you’ll love: This is an adorable plushie made for people of all ages. Its 8-inch seated height means Pikachu can sit on your shoulder or join you for an adventure. It is durable enough to stand on its own but soft enough to hug.

What you should consider: The stitch quality seems a little inconsistent between different plushies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Itazura New Pokemon-Go inspired Electronic Coin Money Piggy Bank box Limited Edition

What you need to know: This adorable piggy bank features a Pikachu that will reach out its hand and take your coin to help you save money.

What you’ll love: Just place a coin on the slot and watch Pikachu spring out to take it. Listen to Pikachu chant its name as he saves your money. Young children can learn the value of saving money with one of their favorite characters.

What you should consider: You cannot save that much money compared to some bigger piggy banks. When using the Pikachu piggy bank, make sure you have a small screwdriver and AA batteries to turn the device on and change the batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

