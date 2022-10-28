The hippie vibe is alive and well at most music festivals. Keep your accessories from Halloween and wear them again if you go to one.

Which hippie costumes are best?

Among the most comfortable costumes you can wear this Halloween season are regular clothes from different periods of history. Big hits year after year are dressy clothes from the Roaring ’20s, casual sock-hop fashion from the 1940s and ’50s and, of course, the perennial favorite: hippie clothes from the ’60s and ’70s.

Completing a hippie costume is about more than just the clothes. You also need the right accessories, such as flower-child headbands, peace-sign jewelry (preferably tie-dyed) and large round sunglasses.

What to know before you buy a hippie costume

Costumes vs. accessory sets

Hippie costumes come in two styles.

Costume: These have everything you need to look like a hippie. This means at least one article of clothing, though you may need to complete the outfit with your own clothes. It also includes one or more accessories, such as hippie sunglasses or jewelry.

Cost

Accessory sets typically cost $10-$40, depending on the quantity and quality of what’s included. Costumes typically cost $15-$60, again depending on the quality of whatever items are included.

What are the best hippie costumes to buy?

Deerose ’70s Hippie Costume Retro Go Go Groovy Dress

This dress comes in 14 flashy ’70s-inspired designs in five sizes. It can be worn alone or you can add an accessory set to go for a more complete look.

Eurzom Hippie Costume

This costume set includes a brown fringed jacket, a turquoise headband, turquoise earrings, a turquoise, pink and gold peace-sign necklace and round sunglasses. It comes in six sizes.

Eviswiy Hippie Costume

This costume set includes a near-floor-length brown fringe vest, a brown headband, brown circle sunglasses and brown feather earrings. It comes in seven sizes.

Frienda Hippie Costume Set

This accessory set includes two headbands, two circle sunglasses and two peace-sign necklaces so you and a friend can match. There are four designs to choose from, including rainbow and leopard print.

Fun World Peace and Love Hippie Costume

This costume set includes a reddish thigh-high dress with attached brown fringe vest, a matching headband and brown fringe boot covers. The dress comes in two lengths and in eight sizes.

Fun World Hippie Poncho Costume

This costume set includes a tie-dyed poncho with fringe, a matching braided headband and brown fringed boot covers. It goes well with blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Forum Novelties Hippie Costume

This set includes a white hippie shirt with a flower-patterned attached fringed vest and a headband that matches the shirt’s flowers. Pair it with bell-bottom blue jeans.

Hicarer Hippie Costume Set

This accessory set includes circle sunglasses with a glasses-cleaning cloth, a daisy headband, turquoise earrings and a turquoise peace-sign necklace. This set is also perfect for springtime music festivals.

Morph Hippie Costume

This set includes a floor-length hippie-inspired dress with large flowing sleeves, a headband that matches and a nearly floor-length fringe vest. All you need to complete the look are circle sunglasses and good sandals.

Kathfly Kids Hippie Costume Set

This kids hippie costume set includes a headband, a peace-sign necklace and earrings, a pair of rainbow-lensed circle sunglasses, a groovy poncho and fringed ankle socks.

Norme Four-Piece Hippie Costume Set

This costume set includes everything in the three-piece set and adds a tie-dyed shirt. The shirt and headband come in rainbow, blue or pink and the shirt comes in 12 sizes.

R Horse Hippie Costume

This accessory set includes a tie-dyed headband, a sunflower headband, a pink- and a rainbow-lensed pair of circle sunglasses, and a rainbow and a silver peace-sign necklace. There’s a velvet pouch to store everything in.

Rubie’s Hippie Costume

This costume set includes a hippie-inspired T-shirt, a silver peace-sign necklace, circle sunglasses and an Afro wig. The shirt comes in three sizes and can be paired with bell-bottom blue jeans.

Satinior Hippie Costume

This costume set includes a tie-dyed T-shirt and headband, a brown fringed vest, rainbow-lensed circle sunglasses, a silver peace-sign necklace and a long blond wig as an extra touch.

Tatuo Hippie Costume Set

This accessory set includes pink-lensed sunglasses with gold rims, a rainbow peace-sign necklace and a daisy headband. It works for all ages and is especially good for throwback music festivals.

Togrop Hippie Costume

This costume set includes a tie-dyed T-shirt and headband, rainbow-lensed circle sunglasses, a silver peace-sign necklace, and a string of beads that can be worn as a necklace or a bracelet.

Unittype Hippie Costume

This costume set comes with retro-inspired pants with flared bottoms, gold peace-sign earrings and a necklace, a brown headband and circle sunglasses. The pants come in five sizes.

Vigueur Hippie Costume

This accessory set includes a sunflower headband tied in the back with woven string, a rainbow peace-sign necklace, and pink-lensed circle sunglasses with gold frames.

Willbond Hippie Costume

This set includes a lace vest that comes in white, black or brown, a sunflower headband, earrings that come in khaki or black and a necklace. The vest comes in four sizes.

Watt’s Wigs Hippie Costume

This accessory set includes a gold peace-sign necklace, rainbow-lensed circle sunglasses and a long dirty-blond wig with an attached tie-dyed headband. Pair it with a tie-dyed T-shirt to complete the look.

