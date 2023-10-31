Lego Advent calendars are going fast

It may feel like the holidays are still far away, but if you want an Advent calendar, the time to buy it is now. These fun calendars help you count down to Christmas with small gifts to unbox each day. Their massive popularity means they sell out well in advance of December. If you have any Lego fans in your house, there are several Lego Advent calendars to choose from, but they’re selling fast, so you know what to do.

Whether you want to celebrate the season with Lego “Star Wars” or Lego Marvel, there’s an Advent calendar for you. Lego Advent calendars let you (or the Lego fan in your household) celebrate each day leading up to the holiday by opening a door to reveal a small Lego gift — a mini figure, a small building set, an activity or some hard-to-find builder’s pieces. These Advent calendars are packed with surprises. If you want one, you’ll need to grab it soon while supplies last.

Shop this article: LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar, LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar, LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar

All the Lego Advent calendars you can get this year — if you snag one in time

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

The Lego City Advent calendar includes surprises like mini figures of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a carol singer, a snowman, a reindeer, a puppy, a kitten and an ice hockey player and ice sculptor. Lego fans will also get to unbox buildable Christmas trees, a fireplace, a turkey dinner and pieces of Santa’s sleigh. The calendar’s back folds into a play mat to set the scene — a cozy winter wonderland for the holidays.

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

This calendar lets fans build vehicles, accessories and locations from the “Star Wars” universe, including Clone Command Center, Ewok village, Endor bunker, Endor shield protector, Emperor’s throne, The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter, a turbo tank, STAP speeder, AAT, Imperial Shuttle and more. It also includes nine fan-favorite minifigures, including Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and Princess Leia.

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

The “Harry Potter” Advent calendar will surely make for a magical Christmas. It includes minifigures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Aberforth Dumbledore and Madam Rosmerta, plus builds of iconic locations in Hogsmeade like The Three Broomsticks Inn, the Hog’s Head Inn, Zonko’s Joke Shop and Honeydukes candy store.

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

The Lego Marvel Advent includes 24 gifts to unbox throughout the season: seven minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini build sets like a Quinjet, a jetpack, an ice hockey kit, the Hydra Train and so much more from the Marvel universe.

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar

This year’s Lego Friends Advent calendar will have you unboxing and building an entire pet playground, piece by piece. It comes with 10 characters, plus accessories and fun holiday-themed activities to enjoy each day.

LEGO Advent Calendar Activity Book Collection

This Advent calendar offers something different for Lego fans: Behind each door is a 16-page activity book filled with puzzles and coloring pages to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.