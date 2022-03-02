Which Suicide squad toys are best?

DC’s Suicide Squad is a team of antiheroes that appear throughout several movies, television shows, video games and of course comic books. The Suicide Squad is comprised of incarcerated supervillains that take on top-secret black ops missions (with a high probability of dying) in exchange for a shorter sentence or parole. Following the 2021 theatrical film, “The Suicide Squad,” the team has seen greater interest and has spawned a new line of toys.

Out of all the toys we looked at, the best Suicide Squad toy is arguably the Mattel DC Comics Multiverse Suicide Squad Figure of Harley Quinn. The figure is an astonishing replica of Harley Quinn’s depiction in the first Suicide Squad movie, stands six inches tall and comes with her iconic baseball bat.

What to know before you buy a Suicide Squad toy

What is the Suicide Squad?

The Suicide Squad is a fictional team of supervillains from DC Comics. The team consists of high-profile inmates with superpowers who are tasked with various covert missions for the U.S. government. The name is considered derogatory in-universe because it refers to the expendable nature of the team’s members.

Different Suicide Squad iterations

Much like Marvel’s Avengers, the Suicide Squad has seen multiple iterations and versions throughout the years. For example, though the movies both have characters such as Harley Quinn, Boomerang, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller, the rest of the squad is made up of totally different characters. Some toys may feature characters from one movie, but not the other.

What to look for in a quality Suicide Squad toy

Licensing

While not mandatory, the official Suicide Squad toys are generally more demanded than their generic versions. That’s because DC Comics licensed certain toy manufacturers (such as Mattel) to produce the official toys. As a result, the characters have a closer likeness to their media counterparts and have official branding, such as the Suicide Squad logo and outfits and props that more closely resemble their on-screen versions.

Build quality

Solid toys and figures should be constructed from solid materials using proven industry practices. You may find knockoff toys and can tell immediately from their build quality that they are counterfeit. Real Suicide Squad toys will not only have official licensing, but have a more premium texture and feel, allowing them to last longer.

Paint detail

The best figures are finely painted and pay careful attention to the original design. Official Suicide Squad merchandise (and DC merchandise in general) features particularly detailed expressions and likenesses and one will easily recognize the actor they were based on. They may also go the extra mile to include certain minute touches, like tattoos or makeup, and you won’t see that on generic versions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Suicide Squad toy

The cheapest Suicide Squad toys will retail for about $7 and feature simple construction and painting detail. The more premium toys will go for almost $50 and exhibit far more detail that gets the attention of collectors everywhere.

Suicide Squad FAQ

How many Suicide Squads are there?

A. Similar to every comic book hero, there are multiple iterations throughout comics, movies and television. If you’re talking about movies, so far there have only been two. In terms of the comics, there have been over 15 different variations, depending on the volume and the comic line.

Which Suicide Squad are the toys based on?

A. Most of the modern-day Suicide Squad toys will be either based on the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, or the 2021 Suicide Squad movie (called “The Suicide Squad”).

What’s the best Suicide Squad toy to buy?

Top Suicide Squad toy

Mattel DC Comics Multiverse Suicide Squad Figure, Harley Quinn

What you need to know: A 6-inch figurine of Harley Quinn from the 2016 Suicide Squad film, this toy is the one to get for any diehard fan.

What you’ll love: The Incredible likeness to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and 18-plus points of articulation make this figure near lifelike. She even comes with a bat, as well as a piece of Killer Croc (which you must collect from other figurines).

What you should consider: This is the 2016 version of Harley Quinn and may be considered “outdated” in terms of the current story.

Top Suicide Squad toy for the money

Funko Pop! Keychain: The Suicide Squad – King Shark

What you need to know: Funko’s cute rendition of King Shark from 2021 film “The Suicide Squad,” attached with a keychain you can clip to a bag.

What you’ll love: It’s light and lighthearted — this King Shark looks more adorable than scary and kids will love it.

What you should consider: It is just a simple keychain. Don’t expect any additional accessories or functionality.

Worth checking out

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Polka Dot Man (The Suicide Squad) 7″ Action Figure

What you need to know: A 7-inch, incredibly detailed action figure of Polka Dot Man from McFarlane Toys from the 2021 iteration of “The Suicide Squad.”

What you’ll love: This figurine comes with his signature goggles, polka-dot projectiles and a base to help him stand. It also comes with a collectible piece of King Shark and a collectible card.

What you should consider: With the small plastic parts that can come apart, it’s highly advised not to give this to younger children, as it can be a choking hazard.

